Great ranch home with tons of potential. 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Large kitchen with breakfast bar. Living room area opens up to the dining area. Basement has another full bathroom and lots of space to add a rec room. Home is being sold AS-IS.
3 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $144,900
