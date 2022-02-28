 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $148,900

Enjoy the sun coming in the plentiful windows in this well maintained ranch style home. Deep lot with room to build an additional garage. Private patio situated on the east side of home to enjoy your morning coffee. Eat in kitchen or enjoy the dining room with friends and family. Basement has one finished room with the possibility of more finished rooms if desired. Brick fireplace in living room has been capped on the exterior but a gas insert could easily be added.

