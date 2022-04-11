Rare find! Two story, three bedrooms, and two full baths. Main floor laundry, formal dining room with open staircase leading to second level. Living room features a beautiful wood burning fireplace and a wonderful layout. Kitchen offers eat at counter, and exits to a wood deck with a wonderful southern exposure. Bonus room near kitchen for a breakfast nook or computer room. Heat and air all replaced within the past 4 years, along with the flooring, electrical and plumbing. Be sure and check out the oversized garage. Perfect for all your hobbies and storage needs.
3 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $149,000
