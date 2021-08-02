 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $219,000

3 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $219,000

3 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $219,000

One of Wapello's most awesome homes. Step inside and take in all the room this house has to offer. Beautiful kitchen dining area and the perfect spot to enjoy the oversized backyard. Sit and relax on the sunken patio outside the family room or, relax on the screen porch off of the upper bedroom. Two fireplaces to enjoy also. Fourth, non conforming bedroom in lower level. This might be the home you're looking for.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News