3 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $88,000

Quaint home with large addition bedroom. Property convey with additional corner lot measuring approximately 74x149. Parcel # 0827453001. Needing an additional garage? Build to suit on the extra lot! Quiet location, and everything is on the main level including the laundry room.

