3 Bedroom Home in West Liberty - $411,800

Looking to get away? Privacy is yours here in this well groomed acreage - YOU could be the 3rd family in 142 years to own this rare 1879 built GREEK REVIVAL home. 1 mile from Johnson Co. line(& Jo Co taxes) w/ fiber optic cable through Liberty Communications! Charm abounds w/ an inviting open air pavilion, greenhouse, secret garden area, beautifully restored corn crib, & more. Home could easily have 4 BR's on 2nd level, current owner combined 2 upper BR's to have 1 larger room. Also East side of home has a private BR with its own stairway. Heated tile floor in bath, 2 furnaces/AC's. Low utilities due to steel siding & multiple layers of insulation. This sale includes parcel 0118400005( 1260 Bancroft Ave.) which is another 1.45 AC potentially buildable site on West side of Bancroft Avenue, for a total of 5 AC m/l. 3 car garage for 1261 Bancroft is located at 1260. Property sold in "AS IS" condition - due only to age, property has been well maintained.