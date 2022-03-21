3 Bedroom Home in Wilton - $169,900

Don't miss your chance at this beautifully maintained 3 BR, 2 Story home in Wilton. This property sits on a large corner lot, offering tons of space and storage with a detached 1 car garage and 2 sheds! It features a large deck, great for entertaining guests! The main level consists of a spacious living room leading into a formal dining room that splits off into the bright and cheery kitchen, with lots of cabinetry, and an additional room that can be used as a den/office. All 3 BR are located upstairs, each spacious with the primary having a large closet. A few interior features include original hardwood floors and original built-in cabinets and storage through out the home. Schedule an appointment today!