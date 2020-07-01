You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
37. Kendall Jacks (Bettendorf)
0 comments

37. Kendall Jacks (Bettendorf)

jacks.jpg

Bettendorf grad Kendall Jacks started 28 of 29 games as a freshman for Wayne State, averaging 8.1 points a game.

No. 2 in career scoring at Wayne State (Neb.) with 1,626 points from 2014-19. Averaged 16.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game playing in Portugal last season.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News