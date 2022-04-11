Quaint, well-maintained 4 BR home on 6+ acres! LR has curved plaster ceiling, arched doorways, wood floors in hall, BR's, stairs & L2. Newer kitchen floor, cedar closet in hall, large mudroom, 2 attics for storage, all BR's have walk-in closets, all windows replaced. Curtains in BR's on main & SE BR on level 2 reserved. Basement used as "man cave" has toilet, shower, sink. painted ceiling. Radon system, newer septic & well installed. Beautiful acreage, many established perennials. well-cared for windbreak, garden area, 5 outbuildings all w/ metal roofs. Detached 40' x 26' garage/shop w/ 2 openers & 12' x 14' sliding door, wired for generator. Historic corn crib w/overhead bins, metal siding, wired for electricity. 3-stall horse/livestock building. The 2.74 acre parcel to the south has been in hay, not cropped for many years--possible for organic gardening or orchard. Flag, creamery top, welcome sign & other flower bed accents & firewood for stove located outside is reserved. See attached list of Improvements. $10 monthly fee to REC for nightlight.
4 Bedroom Home in Atalissa - $395,000
