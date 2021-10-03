Check out this beautifully updated 4 bedroom , 1 1/2 bathroom home in Blue Grass. Updates include new laminate flooring on main level, tile floors in bathrooms. New dishwasher & microwave in the kitchen. Recently completed beautiful new deck and home has a fenced in back yard for your privacy and also makes it a pet friendly yard. Enjoy your lower level family room with free standing wood burning stove and large 4th bedroom along with 1/2 bath . Home sits on a private corner lot with parking to either front or back of property. Adjacent to this home the City of Blue Grass has a very nice playground for the kids to go and enjoy. Don't miss out , call today to schedule your showing
4 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $205,000
