4 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $350,000

Fabulously UPDATED Blue Grass home on 1.60 acres! This beauty has been touched from head-to-toe making it completely move-in ready! Meticulously maintained w/ $80K in upgrades since 2020! Enter into the foyer to find new tile, carpet & iron stair railings. Kitchen boasts white shaker cabs, granite tops, tile backsplash, composite sink, chandelier lighting, reverse osmosis & s/s appliances! Beautiful screened porch for lounging overlooks the back. Large Living rm on main and spacious Family rm in walk-out lower level features gas fireplace, wet bar w/cabs & fridge, fitness/office, 4th bedroom & 3/4 bath. Note that every light fixture, int paint & flooring are new! All 3 full bathrooms have been 100% updated! This home features Pella windows w/ new screens. New fenced portion of yard has motion sensor light for your furry friends. The heated attached 2 car garage just received epoxy flooring & 3rd stall detached has upper storage.This home sets on a power grid so never looses power!