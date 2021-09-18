Popular Villa style ranch at Prairie Woods Estates by Showplace Homes. Many extras and loads of upgrades like maple engineered wood floors, 9' ceilings, beautiful designer kitchen with quartz. Soft close drawers/doors, ceramic master shower and trey ceiling in living room. This home is 5 STAR rated for energy efficiency including high efficiency furnace and AC! Finished walk out basement w/game room, rec area, full bath w/whirlpool tub and 4th bedroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MUSCATINE – Muscatine School Board President Tammi Drawbaugh ordered four people removed from a special meeting Friday morning during which th…
MUSCATINE – After searching the Mississippi River for two hours Monday morning, Muscatine County rescue crews are considering a report of a pe…
- Updated
RIVERSIDE – A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday morning at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort and faces charges of third degree domestic ab…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Throughout the nation, hHomecoming is more than just an annual football game, it is a time when alumni return to their schools to …
MUSCATINE — The Muscatine School Board is expected to vote on whether face coverings will be mandated in the district during the coming semest…
- Updated
A federal judge on Monday ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
CEDAR FALLS -- A therapist has been arrested for allegedly touching a teenager during a counseling session.
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
- Updated
MUSCATINE – Muscatine-based Kent Corporation was recognized as a 2021 Top Iowa Workplace based on a survey administered by Energage LLC, an em…
- Updated
The Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center is releasing 111 of its 174 term employees from now through October.