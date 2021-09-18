4 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $379,900

Popular Villa style ranch at Prairie Woods Estates by Showplace Homes. Many extras and loads of upgrades like maple engineered wood floors, 9' ceilings, beautiful designer kitchen with quartz. Soft close drawers/doors, ceramic master shower and trey ceiling in living room. This home is 5 STAR rated for energy efficiency including high efficiency furnace and AC! Finished walk out basement w/game room, rec area, full bath w/whirlpool tub and 4th bedroom.