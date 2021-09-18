 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $379,900

4 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $379,900

4 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $379,900

Popular Villa style ranch at Prairie Woods Estates by Showplace Homes. Many extras and loads of upgrades like maple engineered wood floors, 9' ceilings, beautiful designer kitchen with quartz. Soft close drawers/doors, ceramic master shower and trey ceiling in living room. This home is 5 STAR rated for energy efficiency including high efficiency furnace and AC! Finished walk out basement w/game room, rec area, full bath w/whirlpool tub and 4th bedroom.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kent Corporation named Top Iowa Workplace
Local

Kent Corporation named Top Iowa Workplace

  • Updated

MUSCATINE – Muscatine-based Kent Corporation was recognized as a 2021 Top Iowa Workplace based on a survey administered by Energage LLC, an em…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News