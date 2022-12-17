 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $449,000

Enjoy this 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the Blue Grass community that features an open floor plan. Home boasts just under 3500 SF of finished living space. So many updates and upgrades in this home in 2022 (see attachment)! Built in 2016 but fully upgraded with new tiled showers, vinyl fence, new carpet, updated kitchen and bathrooms along with complete finished basement with walkout to the large fenced in yard! Enjoy the lower taxes in Prairie Woods Estates addition.

