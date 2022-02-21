If there's one thing the past 2 years have taught us, is that it can be oh so nice to live in a house that you feel like you never have to vacation from! If that speaks to you, this may just be your next home! Located in the peaceful, Village Oaks Neighborhood, on a private cul-de-sac on 2.62 acres, rests this gorgeous sprawling ranch with an attached 3-car garage and another detached 3-car garage. Have boats, ATVs, motorcycles, cars, bicycles? No problem! If you thought that was amazing, once you are inside, the views from the back of the home are incredible! There is a spacious deck for entertaining as well as your morning coffee off of the master suite. Venture down the steps to the lower patio and further to the lower sun deck that surrounds a pool that is fit for the finest resorts or your favorite beachfront airbnb! Did I mention all of this overlooks a scenic lake! The sellers even left a canoe as well as a John Deere riding lawn mower, to help you enjoy this space from day one
4 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $460,000
