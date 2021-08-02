Look no further. Located in a perfect country setting, yet only 20 mins from shopping and entertainment, you will find this meticulous 4 bedroom ranch that sits on over an acre. Granite countertops, stone backsplash, large island, wine fridge, stove, oven, dishwasher and a new refrigerator (that can tell you what is inside while you are at the grocery store) are what awaits you in the beautiful kitchen. This kitchen begs to be cooked in. The generous great room and additional 4 season room offer views of the well manicured backyard, with beautiful landscaping. For extra entertaining, the new deck has been extended to wrap around and stairs have been added as well. In addition to the 4th bedroom and gorgeous full bath in the basement, you will find an additional 1000 sq ft rec room space waiting to be finished. This doesn't include the extra storage space with second laundry area. Geothermal system saves on utility bills too. Make this house your home TODAY!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $475,000
