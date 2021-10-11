Maintenance free exterior all brick ranch on a corner lot with 2 bedrooms and 2 non-conforming bedrooms in the lower level. Interior is ready for your renovations and boasts a huge family room with fireplace, living room with large windows letting in tons of natural light, and pass-through kitchen with original arched brick feature wall surrounding double wall oven, range, and refrigerator. Outdoor space has a fenced dog run. Furnace and A/C new in 2016, water heater new in 2013, roof replaced in the last 10 years. Home is being sold "as is". Haines baby grand piano to stay with home.
4 Bedroom Home in Durant - $225,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Milton Serrano Jr., 22, of Muscatine, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton. If convicted, Serrano could spend the remainder of his life in prison.
Serrano trial: Witnesses recount a party that grew out of control, cocaine, and a stabbing the defendant claims was in self-defense.
DUBUQUE — A Dubuque County jury saw two videos Wednesday of Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 22, getting into fights, including a few seconds…
DUBUQUE — A Dubuque County jury saw two videos of Milton Serrano Jr. getting into fights, including a few seconds of a fatal clash with Chantz…
A man accused of kidnapping a Muscatine teenager and taking her to Minnesota was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison, according to …
A teen accused of taking part in $72,635 in damages to a rural Iowa cemetery had tombstones at his home, according to court records.
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Muscatine Animal Control is looking for a small dog that reportedly bit a child Sunday.
- Updated
This month, the Muscatine City Council is planning to discuss the city’s ban on pit bull breeds of dogs. The discussion was originally going t…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — A fire alarm at McKinley Elementary School was falsely pulled on Wednesday, and there was no harm to students or staff.
DURANT — The Durant girls cross country team is low on numbers, but that isn't stopping Carlie Jo Fusco from thinking big.
- Updated
Wilton, Iowa, Class of 1981 held a 40th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.