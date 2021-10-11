4 Bedroom Home in Durant - $225,000

Maintenance free exterior all brick ranch on a corner lot with 2 bedrooms and 2 non-conforming bedrooms in the lower level. Interior is ready for your renovations and boasts a huge family room with fireplace, living room with large windows letting in tons of natural light, and pass-through kitchen with original arched brick feature wall surrounding double wall oven, range, and refrigerator. Outdoor space has a fenced dog run. Furnace and A/C new in 2016, water heater new in 2013, roof replaced in the last 10 years. Home is being sold "as is". Haines baby grand piano to stay with home.