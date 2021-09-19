 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Durant - $245,000

4 Bedroom Home in Durant - $245,000

4 Bedroom Home in Durant - $245,000

Maintenance free exterior all brick ranch on a corner lot with 2 bedrooms and 2 non-conforming bedrooms in the lower level. Interior is ready for your renovations and boasts a huge family room with fireplace, living room with large windows letting in tons of natural light, and pass-through kitchen with original arched brick feature wall surrounding double wall oven, range, and refrigerator. Outdoor space has a fenced dog run. Furnace and A/C new in 2016, water heater new in 2013, roof replaced in the last 10 years. Home is being sold "as is". Haines baby grand piano to stay with home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kent Corporation named Top Iowa Workplace
Local

Kent Corporation named Top Iowa Workplace

  • Updated

MUSCATINE – Muscatine-based Kent Corporation was recognized as a 2021 Top Iowa Workplace based on a survey administered by Energage LLC, an em…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News