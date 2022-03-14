Great 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with attached 2 car garage. Primary bedroom has private bathroom and double closets, all bedrooms good sized. 4 season porch overlooking back deck and yard. Fully finished basement with HUGE family room, nook that could be used as a play room or rec area, dedicated office area ( currently being used as 5th bedroom), large bathroom with walk in tile shower. New roof in 2020. New flooring throughout entire house in past 2 years. New Furnace 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Durant - $250,000
