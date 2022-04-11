4 Bedroom Home in Muscatine - $345,000

This is the true 4-bedroom home you have been waiting for. A spectacular 4-bedroom 2.5 bath, one owner home sits in a beautiful neighborhood with large, wooded lots. Built in the 1990s, this home is full of recent updates which include a new roof and siding in 2015, furnace in 2018, AC in 2020, and stove and dishwasher in 2022. The wood deck overlooks the expansive back yard which includes many mature trees, including several apple producing trees, on nearly an acre. Come see this beautiful home for yourself, it won’t last long!