PRESOLD - New construction home in Whispering Pines. The home will feature 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open concept kitchen, dining and living, 3 car garage and a main floor laundry. Kitchen will have white cabinetry, black stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. LVP flooring throughout the main level kitchen, dining and living area. Bedrooms will be carpeted. Full basement with an additional bedroom, bathroom and family room.