4 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $125,000

Unique setting, close to Iowa River. Shaded corner lot with screened porch perfect for summer gatherings. Walkup attic, open staircase to second level, Jack and Jill bathroom, nice sized kitchen, formal dining room, living room and study all on main floor. Bonus family room in basement. One of Wapello's well known properties. Listing agent is related to seller. Being sold as is with breezeway between two homes being removed to create single family home. Play house in backyard does NOT convey and will be moved to owners south lot before closing.

