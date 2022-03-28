very nice two story home with an extra large lot. This house has Beautiful woodwork along with an open staircase leading to 4 bedrooms and a full bath along with the 3rd story attic access that stores lots of seasonal decorations. The 2 car detached garage is extra deep so there is plenty of room for a work bench just a very short walk to the house. Sitting on this large lot is a insulated garden type shed large enough for lots of storage. If your into older Big houses with very nice woodwork priced right, please don't waste time this wont last long.
4 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $133,900
