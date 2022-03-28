 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $133,900

4 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $133,900

very nice two story home with an extra large lot. This house has Beautiful woodwork along with an open staircase leading to 4 bedrooms and a full bath along with the 3rd story attic access that stores lots of seasonal decorations. The 2 car detached garage is extra deep so there is plenty of room for a work bench just a very short walk to the house. Sitting on this large lot is a insulated garden type shed large enough for lots of storage. If your into older Big houses with very nice woodwork priced right, please don't waste time this wont last long.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News