Just steps away from the Iowa River. Open the door and see inside this beautiful, open floor plan home, and take in all it has to offer. Full length southern exposure windows in kitchen and the dining area, welcome the sun in the winter. On warmer days, just a push of a button, and the blinds automatically lower. All blinds throughout the home feature this convenience . The master suite and family room offer exits onto the private rear deck with a fenced in yard. Master suite also offers a wonderful glass shower, walk in closet, double vanity, and jetted tub. Kitchen is designed for entertaining, and the family room is near by. In the rear yard, you'll find a second garage just steps away. One of Wapello's most unique properties. You have to see it to appreciate this truly remarkable home.
4 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $265,000
