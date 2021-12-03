Breathtaking! Open floor plan, awesome design and a welcome home feel throughout the home. This home offers a grand foyer with inviting open staircase leading to the second floor. Immediately off of the foyer is a relaxing front room with French doors. Living room offers grand ceilings and an expansive set of sliding glass doors leading to the sun drenched sunroom with wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom has an inviting window seat, and luxurious master suite. Relaxing dining room just steps from the open kitchen featuring maple cabinetry and a convenient eat-at breakfast bar with that warm southern exposure. Theater room and a second kitchen in lower level to entertain family and friends along with a fourth bedroom. The separate, detached garage has a hobby room and half bath. Central air and heat. On the upper level of the second garage, is bonus living quarters perfect for extra company. Inground irrigation system also. Additional buried LP tank for fireplace.
4 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MUSCATINE — No one was reported injured Wednesday morning when a semitractor-trailer carrying a load of hogs reportedly rolled over at the int…
- Updated
TIPTON – Just a few days after being sentenced to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder, Milton Jermaine Cole Serrano Jr., 22, formerly …
- Updated
MUSCATINE — One week after being displaced, the residents of Muscatine Tower Apartments are beginning to find long-term living arrangements as…
- Updated
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
Most retirement savings plans make it difficult to pass wealth along -- but there's one exception.
MUSCATINE -- An annual holiday event for Muscatine residents is going back to basics as it celebrates its 37th year. On Friday, Dec. 3, from 5…
MUSCATINE — After months of preparation, Muscatine residents will finally get a chance to let their voices be heard. From Wednesday, Dec. 1, t…
- Updated
Without much experience coming back, the Muscatine High School girls basketball team is hoping a team full of players who have excelled elsewh…
- Updated
After falling behind early to the Pleasant Valley Spartans, the Muscatine High School girls basketball team put forth a noble comeback bid, bu…
MUSCATINE – The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation will give Iowa Center for Economic Success a three-year $295,000 Central Standards grant. Thr…