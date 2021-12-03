4 Bedroom Home in Wapello - $525,000

Breathtaking! Open floor plan, awesome design and a welcome home feel throughout the home. This home offers a grand foyer with inviting open staircase leading to the second floor. Immediately off of the foyer is a relaxing front room with French doors. Living room offers grand ceilings and an expansive set of sliding glass doors leading to the sun drenched sunroom with wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom has an inviting window seat, and luxurious master suite. Relaxing dining room just steps from the open kitchen featuring maple cabinetry and a convenient eat-at breakfast bar with that warm southern exposure. Theater room and a second kitchen in lower level to entertain family and friends along with a fourth bedroom. The separate, detached garage has a hobby room and half bath. Central air and heat. On the upper level of the second garage, is bonus living quarters perfect for extra company. Inground irrigation system also. Additional buried LP tank for fireplace.