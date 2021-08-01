Amazing Turn of Century character Brick home on 3.32 acres overlooking Muscatine/ Johnson Counties with beautiful views. The exterior of the home has been painted, trimmed w/finials & a concrete pad wrapping around the South side great for entertaining. The country kitchen features new luxury vinyl flooring, painted cabinets & appliances. Remaining rooms on main level are 11x12' sun room, living rm, bedroom, full bath & laundry. The open stairway leads to the 3 spacious bedrooms & updated bath w/walk in shower. Most of the home has vintage woodwork w/ some original hardwood floors. There have been bathroom, kitchen/ dining & laundry updates. A new 30'x36' pole shed w/ steel siding & roof was built in 2020. It has concrete floor w/drain, plumbed with water & has a 16'x10' & 8'x10' overhead doors. It has a block retaining wall constructed on the North & east sides. The yard had mature trees & new evergreens planted. The North 1000 gal LP tank is owned by Consumer Coop. The 2 other 1000 gal LP tanks are on this property, but the neighbors are using them for their grain bins. Buyer to reimburse Seller at closing for LP gas. The water is supplied by a deep well. The neighbor has a driveway easement for farm use. Seller is reserving 3 peony bushes at West end of driveway & Pussy Willow bush on NW side of home. Showings thru Showing Time
4 Bedroom Home in West Liberty - $270,000
