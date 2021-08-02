Do NOT miss this incredible, renovated and updated one level living 4 BR, 3 BA ranch home nestled on the north side of West Liberty, just minutes from I-80 and a straight shot to IC on Hwy 6. Small town living at its finest! Lower level entertainment area including wet bar, large family room, 5th non-conforming bedroom and built-in dog kennel under the stairs! Enjoy the sunrise and sunset on the peaceful screened porch that walks out to a 16X12 custom stamped concrete patio in the large backyard complete with a new storage shed in 2019! This home has been meticulously maintained and updated and is ready for YOU! Welcome Home!
4 Bedroom Home in West Liberty - $300,000
