4 Bedroom Home in West Liberty - $309,000

You'll fall in love with the character of this farm house, barn, outbuilding and 2 acres of land. This home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, amazing trim features and an eat-in kitchen to go along with the 4 bedrooms. There is an attic that could be turned into another living area. In the barn, you will find endless opportunity to create a massive man cave or a great space for your kids to hang out. There is parking galore between the heated 2 car garage in the barn and room for up to 6 more cars in the outbuilding. And did I mention a chicken coop?! You don't want to miss this chance to own your own farm in Muscatine County.