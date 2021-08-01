You'll fall in love with the character of this farm house, barn, outbuilding and 2 acres of land. This home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout, amazing trim features and an eat-in kitchen to go along with the 4 bedrooms. There is an attic that could be turned into another living area. In the barn, you will find endless opportunity to create a massive man cave or a great space for your kids to hang out. There is parking galore between the heated 2 car garage in the barn and room for up to 6 more cars in the outbuilding. And did I mention a chicken coop?! You don't want to miss this chance to own your own farm in Muscatine County.
4 Bedroom Home in West Liberty - $309,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Growing up in Muscatine, Joe Hammen only had two dreams: to play for the St. Louis Cardinals and to be a sports broadcaster. After…
MUSCATINE – Three Muscatine businesses will get a $25,000 small business forgivable loan as part of the city’s new Small Business Forgivable L…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson says Muscatine's pit bull breed ban will be one of the first items of discussion when the Muscatine City Cou…
- Updated
Joe Wieskamp, Luka Garza and Ayo Dosunmu had to wait until the second round to hear their names called Thursday night in the NBA draft.
Joe Wieskamp has traveled a long way in the past four months.
There's a rumor that Social Security won't pay benefits at all in the future. Buying into it could actually make sense.
MUSCATINE – When Dr. Mark Hansen began working for Family Eye Center in Muscatine back in 1981, it was both the start of his career as an opto…
- Updated
MUSCATINE – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for those in high transmission areas to begin wearing mask…
- Updated
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its full Aviation Accident Preliminary Report regarding the fatal plane crash that occurred in Muscatine County on July 14.
- Updated
It doesn’t happen often in life, but sometimes if you attack a project with purpose and resolve, things turn out exactly the way you want.