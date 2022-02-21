4 Bedroom Home in West Liberty - $445,000

Custom built Craftsman style home with wrap around porch on a small acreage next to the golf course. Open layout with spacious kitchen, big island, family room, great room (both with fireplaces) and fantastic views from every window. Main floor front office with large windows. Upper level has primary suite with dual sinks, soaking whirlpool tub, tile shower, and a great covered balcony with a view of the pond in the backyard. 2 more large bedrooms and another full bath complete the upper level. Finished lower level has walk behind wet bar, theater room, bedroom and full bathroom. Screened in porch with pond views. Attached 3 car garage.