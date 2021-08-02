HERE IT IS!! BRIGHT & OPEN 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home with an attached 2 car garage and FENCED IN YARD located near City Park and School. BEAUTIFUL diagonal hardwood floors on main floor, kitchen recently refreshed and fresh paint through main areas. Large SUN FILLED living room open to dining and kitchen. Finished basement hold the 4th bedroom(currently used as an office), amily room, playroom, bathroom, laundry & storage area. FRESH LANDSCAPING filled with many annuals and large garden plot. Some of the many updates include: New furnace(2013); Replacement windows(2014); Deck, addition & main level remodel (2015); Basement Finished, egress window added, basement bathroom added, main bath remodel, soffit/facia wrapped (2017/2018); Gravel Pad for camper, new A/C unit (2019); New sewer line 2020, All new closet doors, New front door, New water heater (2021). This home has been pre inspected & comes with a 1 year home warranty. Seller is licensed Realtor® in IA & IL.
4 Bedroom Home in Wilton - $195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Growing up in Muscatine, Joe Hammen only had two dreams: to play for the St. Louis Cardinals and to be a sports broadcaster. After…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson says Muscatine's pit bull breed ban will be one of the first items of discussion when the Muscatine City Cou…
- Updated
Joe Wieskamp, Luka Garza and Ayo Dosunmu had to wait until the second round to hear their names called Thursday night in the NBA draft.
Joe Wieskamp has traveled a long way in the past four months.
There's a rumor that Social Security won't pay benefits at all in the future. Buying into it could actually make sense.
MUSCATINE – Three Muscatine businesses will get a $25,000 small business forgivable loan as part of the city’s new Small Business Forgivable L…
- Updated
MUSCATINE – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation for those in high transmission areas to begin wearing mask…
- Updated
It doesn’t happen often in life, but sometimes if you attack a project with purpose and resolve, things turn out exactly the way you want.
- Updated
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its full Aviation Accident Preliminary Report regarding the fatal plane crash that occurred in Muscatine County on July 14.
Find out what's going on and why it's happening.