4 Bedroom Home in Wilton - $195,000

HERE IT IS!! BRIGHT & OPEN 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home with an attached 2 car garage and FENCED IN YARD located near City Park and School. BEAUTIFUL diagonal hardwood floors on main floor, kitchen recently refreshed and fresh paint through main areas. Large SUN FILLED living room open to dining and kitchen. Finished basement hold the 4th bedroom(currently used as an office), amily room, playroom, bathroom, laundry & storage area. FRESH LANDSCAPING filled with many annuals and large garden plot. Some of the many updates include: New furnace(2013); Replacement windows(2014); Deck, addition & main level remodel (2015); Basement Finished, egress window added, basement bathroom added, main bath remodel, soffit/facia wrapped (2017/2018); Gravel Pad for camper, new A/C unit (2019); New sewer line 2020, All new closet doors, New front door, New water heater (2021). This home has been pre inspected & comes with a 1 year home warranty. Seller is licensed Realtor® in IA & IL.