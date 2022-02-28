EVERYTHING HAS BEEN DONE in this BRIGHT & AIRY 4-5 bedroom, 2 bath home with an attached garage. Owners did a 'THIS IS MY FOREVER HOME' extensive remodel & reconfigure of the entire home over the past 6 years and IT SHOWS. An opportunity came up they could not refuse and now this beauty is up for grabs! The Kitchen is well thought out with high end cabinetry and flows to the HUGE dining area which is open to the LIGHT FILLED living room. Engineered hardwood thought the main areas. Fresh NEUTRAL PAINT throughout! Main level holds primary bedroom and 2nd bedroom currently being used as an office, MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. Downstairs hold 2 more bedrooms, full bathroom, a HUGE 2nd living space (currently being used as a bedroom, but would make an amazing movie theatre room), and storage room with a walk up to the backyard. Watch the Founder's Day parade from the front porch, have a fire on the patio or hang out on the back deck overlooking the FENCED IN BACKYARD. Room for ALL the activities!
4 Bedroom Home in Wilton - $219,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
MUSCATINE — While the remaining members of local band Lefty & the Spinners hope to carry on the music, many of the band’s supporters hope …
MUSCATINE - The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two people currently wanted on warrants.
MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Police Department has reported that two people have been arrested and charged with 42 counts of animal neglect follo…
MUSCATINE — When Kayla Carlsten decided to open her own practice to help people with their mental health, she wanted to do things differently.
Lee Rotatori was stabbed to death at a Council Bluffs motel in June of 1982. Almost 40 years later, the Council Bluffs Police Department has solved the case thanks to genetic genealogy.
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — One person has died in a house fire in Waterloo, officials there said.
WASHINGTON — Justin David Rapier, 41, of Marion, a former Highland High School teacher, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual exploitat…
The Scott County Sheriff's Office received reports Wednesday evening in rural Scott and Muscatine counties of a suspicious, dark color SUV goi…
MUSCATINE – When Jeremy Pickard, dean of instruction for Muscatine Community College, arrived in Ukraine during his first of many visits, he r…
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine teacher was surprised with a bit of extra recognition — and cash — this week.