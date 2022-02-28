4 Bedroom Home in Wilton - $219,000

EVERYTHING HAS BEEN DONE in this BRIGHT & AIRY 4-5 bedroom, 2 bath home with an attached garage. Owners did a 'THIS IS MY FOREVER HOME' extensive remodel & reconfigure of the entire home over the past 6 years and IT SHOWS. An opportunity came up they could not refuse and now this beauty is up for grabs! The Kitchen is well thought out with high end cabinetry and flows to the HUGE dining area which is open to the LIGHT FILLED living room. Engineered hardwood thought the main areas. Fresh NEUTRAL PAINT throughout! Main level holds primary bedroom and 2nd bedroom currently being used as an office, MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. Downstairs hold 2 more bedrooms, full bathroom, a HUGE 2nd living space (currently being used as a bedroom, but would make an amazing movie theatre room), and storage room with a walk up to the backyard. Watch the Founder's Day parade from the front porch, have a fire on the patio or hang out on the back deck overlooking the FENCED IN BACKYARD. Room for ALL the activities!