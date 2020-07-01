41. Chuck Officer (Moline)
41. Chuck Officer (Moline)

Three-year starter at Creighton 1960-64. Averaged 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for his career, 16.1 points as sophomore. Helped Blue Jays to two NCAA tournament berths.

