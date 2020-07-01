42. Jim Hester (Davenport Central)
Jim Hester... 04/19/99

Jim Hester

Averaged 15.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in three seasons at North Dakota (then a D-II school) 1964-67, finishing with 1,083 career points. Played four seasons as tight end in NFL.

