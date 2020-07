Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Averaged 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 118 games at Northern Iowa 2006-10, 11.9 and 7.2 in helping Panthers reach Sweet 16 as a senior. Spent time in NBA camps and summer leagues with Rockets and Pistons and played briefly for Maine Red Claws in NBA G League, then played pro ball in Poland.