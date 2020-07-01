You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
45. Seth Van Deest (Bettendorf)
0 comments

45. Seth Van Deest (Bettendorf)

Seth VanDeest

Seth VanDeest

Started all 125 games of college career at Drake from 2009-14, averaging 7.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News