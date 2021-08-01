Century Old Family Farm that has been exceptionally maintained. Many updates recently, such as HVAC 2 years, Roof 5 years, Septic 7 years. Nestled on over 140 Acres with a Morton Building, Several Barns, Bins, a Detached garage an a shop. Relax in this tranquil setting while floating in the pool, enjoying dinner on the deck or watching an outdoor movie on the Morton Building and sitting around the firepit. Large windows throughout give great natural light, gorgeous wooden floors, newer carpet upstairs in the spacious bedrooms and a large laundry/mud room off the garage. Income producing pasture and farm ground.
5 Bedroom Home in Stocton - $2,500,000
