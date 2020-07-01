5. Chasson Randle (Rock Island)

Illinois’ co-Mr. Basketball in 2011, went on to become the career scoring leader at Stanford with 2,375 points. Led Cardinal to NIT titles in 2012 and 2015. Although undrafted, has played parts of three seasons for four NBA teams — the 76ers, Knicks, Wizards and Warriors. Has averaged 5.3 points per game in 78 total games, including three last season with Golden State. Has also played for several teams in NBA’s G League and in Czech Republic, Spain and China, helping Real Madrid to 2018 EuroLeague title.