5. Chasson Randle (Rock Island)
0 comments

5. Chasson Randle (Rock Island)

  • Updated
  • 0
Warriors Nuggets Basketball

Golden State Warriors Chasson Randle (25) checks in during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Denver. The Warriors won 116-100. (AP Photo/John Leyba)

Illinois’ co-Mr. Basketball in 2011, went on to become the career scoring leader at Stanford with 2,375 points. Led Cardinal to NIT titles in 2012 and 2015. Although undrafted, has played parts of three seasons for four NBA teams — the 76ers, Knicks, Wizards and Warriors. Has averaged 5.3 points per game in 78 total games, including three last season with Golden State. Has also played for several teams in NBA’s G League and in Czech Republic, Spain and China, helping Real Madrid to 2018 EuroLeague title.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News