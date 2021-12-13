Hidden in the Oak Valley subdivision on 9 acres sits this is one of a kind opportunity to own this dream come true homestead. This is an estate class forestry preserve with a creek running through it. The land was graded and designed to create a beautiful wooded park like oasis. The home was built in 1995 using great attention to detail,a really neat and livable floor plan, high quality materials and everything was done with a whole lot of love and skill. Touring the land you will find many perennials that were carefully planted over the years, fruit trees, a vineyard, a walnut grove, and a lot of other hardwood very beautiful trees. A pergola, gazebo and many other great sitting spots. 6 very good sized bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and large well designed living spaces. The kitchen and adjoined great room are of great size and full of awesome amenities. A finished basement with a rec room and large game room, plenty of storage and access to the lower level 4 plus car sized garage.
6 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $599,700
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MUSCATINE — A 68-year-old Muscatine man is being held under $15,000 cash-only bond in the Muscatine County Jail after being arrested Monday fo…
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Deer hunters found a dead mountain lion with a broken snare around its neck in east-central Iowa, state wildlife offici…
- Updated
Muscatine and Fruitland firefighters were called Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. to reports of a fire in a home at 1706 Stewart Road. On arrival, …
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Two Weeks of Love ended with a bang on Friday afternoon, when Troy “Stinky” Philpott dropped off boxes upon boxes of food that wer…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — While it is too late in the year to amend the City of Muscatine ordinance regarding snow removal, the Muscatine City Council Thurs…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — No comments were made Thursday evening during a public hearing regarding the lowering of a franchise fee the city collects and the…
WEST LIBERTY -- Drake Collins doesn’t like wasting time.
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Muscatine Community School District has announced its plan for a bilingual kindergarten class next year.
- Updated
This is the eighth year the Muscatine Farmers Market has held this event.