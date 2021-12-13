6 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $599,700

Hidden in the Oak Valley subdivision on 9 acres sits this is one of a kind opportunity to own this dream come true homestead. This is an estate class forestry preserve with a creek running through it. The land was graded and designed to create a beautiful wooded park like oasis. The home was built in 1995 using great attention to detail,a really neat and livable floor plan, high quality materials and everything was done with a whole lot of love and skill. Touring the land you will find many perennials that were carefully planted over the years, fruit trees, a vineyard, a walnut grove, and a lot of other hardwood very beautiful trees. A pergola, gazebo and many other great sitting spots. 6 very good sized bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and large well designed living spaces. The kitchen and adjoined great room are of great size and full of awesome amenities. A finished basement with a rec room and large game room, plenty of storage and access to the lower level 4 plus car sized garage.