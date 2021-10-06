Hidden in the Oak Valley subdivision on 9 acres sits this is one of a kind opportunity to own this dream come true homestead. This is an estate class forestry preserve with a creek running through it. The land was graded and designed to create a beautiful wooded park like oasis. The home was built in 1995 using great attention to detail,a really neat and livable floor plan, high quality materials and everything was done with a whole lot of love and skill. Touring the land you will find many perennials that were carefully planted over the years, fruit trees, a vineyard, a walnut grove, and a lot of other hardwood very beautiful trees. A pergola, gazebo and many other great sitting spots. 6 very good sized bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and large well designed living spaces. The kitchen and adjoined great room are of great size and full of awesome amenities. A finished basement with a rec room and large game room, plenty of storage and access to the lower level 4 plus car sized garage.
6 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $649,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Milton Serrano Jr., 22, of Muscatine, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chantz Stevens, 19, of Wilton. If convicted, Serrano could spend the remainder of his life in prison.
- Updated
MUSCATINE — The trial of a Letts man charged with several felonies including two counts of attempted murder is scheduled to begin Nov. 15 in M…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — For many established restaurants in Muscatine, the first year of the pandemic was seen as a test of endurance as they were forced …
- Updated
MUSCATINE — During its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 7, the Muscatine City Council will vote on several proposed changes to Taylor and Musser…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Muscatine firefighters battled a fully-involved structure fire last Sunday morning.
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Muscatine Animal Control is looking for a small dog that reportedly bit a child Sunday.
- Updated
The Moline woman charged in the death of her disabled son is out of jail on bond.
- Updated
MUSCATINE -- The face of Muscatine Power and Water is changing after the decision was made to change its logo.
- Updated
DUBUQUE — A promising start quickly turned into more of the same.
A former Eldridge Police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while on-duty.