Hidden in the Oak Valley subdivision on 9 acres sits this is one of a kind opportunity to own this dream come true homestead. This is an estate class forestry preserve with a creek running through it. The land was graded and designed to create a beautiful wooded park like oasis. The home was built in 1995 using great attention to detail,a really neat and livable floor plan, high quality materials and everything was done with a whole lot of love and skill. Touring the land you will find many perennials that were carefully planted over the years, fruit trees, a vineyard, a walnut grove, and a lot of other hardwood very beautiful trees. A pergola, gazebo and many other great sitting spots. 6 very good sized bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and large well designed living spaces. The kitchen and adjoined great room are of great size and full of awesome amenities. A finished basement with a rec room and large game room, plenty of storage and access to the lower level 4 plus car sized garage.
6 Bedroom Home in Blue Grass - $699,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
RIVERSIDE – A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday morning at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort and faces charges of third degree domestic ab…
MUSCATINE – After searching the Mississippi River for two hours Monday morning, Muscatine County rescue crews are considering a report of a pe…
MUSCATINE — HNI Corporation plans to open a new plant in Mexico, where it will employ about 250 people.
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Throughout the nation, hHomecoming is more than just an annual football game, it is a time when alumni return to their schools to …
- Updated
A federal judge on Monday ordered the state of Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of a law passed in May that prevents school boards from ordering masks to be worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
CEDAR FALLS -- A therapist has been arrested for allegedly touching a teenager during a counseling session.
BETTENDORF — A season ago, the Muscatine football team rallied to find victory in two of three games after starting 0-3.
- Updated
There was a lot on Brooklyn Buysse’s plate a season ago.
- Updated
Same rivalry. Different feel.
MUSCATINE – As Muscatine Firefighter Travis Edwards looked at the flight of stairs heading to the top of the Merrill Hotel looming in front of…