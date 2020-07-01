6. Pete Mickeal (Rock Island)

Led Indian Hills Community College to 76-1 record in two seasons, earning national player of the year honors as a sophomore, then starred for two years at Cincinnati. Selected by Dallas in second round (No. 58 overall) of 2000 NBA draft. Spent time in camp or on summer league teams of Mavericks, Knicks, Rockets and Magic, but never appeared in an NBA game. Played in the ABA with Tampa Bay ThunderDawgs and Kansas City Knights and was league MVP and finals MVP in 2001-02. Later starred for pro teams in the Philippines, South Korea, Greece, Russia, Spain, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Argentina.