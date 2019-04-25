Davenport, April 25, 2019: Officer shot near 5 Points in Davenport.
Davenport, Nov. 19, 2017: Officer Justin King was shot in the ear while attempting to subdue a suspect.
Oct. 23, 1993: Auxiliary Police Capt. Richard David Shurtz was working security at an event. He was demonstrating an incident that occurred three days earlier when he accidentally shot himself in the abdomen. He attempted to drive himself to the hospital but was involved in an accident en route. He died the next morning from the injuries sustained in the car accident.
Henry County, Oct. 20, 1993: Auxiliary Officer Todd C. Johnson was participating in a training exercise at the Henry County Sheriff's Department when he was accidentally shot and killed by a fellow officer.
Bettendorf, April 25, 1987: 17 year old Police Department Explorer Scout Sheryl Horak was sitting in a squad car when an individual, believing her to be an officer, shot her in the head, killing her.
Davenport, Dec. 5, 1971: Patrolman Michael Farnsworth and his partner responded to an armed robbery at a motel. Farnsworth ran across the parking lot toward the motel and ordered a suspect on an upper floor walkway to halt. The suspect shot and killed the officer.
East Moline, May 24, 1969: Officer Richard Morton and his partner responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot a BB gun at children who were trespassing on his lawn. Officers persuaded the man to surrender his gun. As the officers walked away with the BB gun, however, the man pulled a .32-caliber handgun and fired on the officers, striking Morton in the heart. Morton died undergoing surgery at Illini Hospital in Silvis.
July 16, 1958: Detective Sgt. William Jurgens was responding to assist a fellow officer who had stopped a kidnapping suspect. A struggle ensued between the officer and the suspect, and the suspect got control of the officer's service revolver. The suspect fired at the officer and then shot and killed Jurgens as he pulled up in his unmarked police car.
Jan. 10, 1935: Patrolman Anton Cramer responded to a rooming house to arrest a man on robbery charges. A shootout erupted, and the officer and suspect were killed.
Davenport, July 13, 1928: Patrolman Bernard H. Geerts surprised two 16-year-olds breaking into a safe at the Naven Fuel Co. when he was shot by one of the burglars. He died two days later.
Clinton, Aug. 4, 1926: Officer Johannes "Fred" Koch, along with three other Clinton officers, was involved in a gunfire exchange with a suspected bootlegger. Koch died immediately at the scene.
Rock Island, Oct. 15, 1922: Numerous officers responded to a call of an intoxicated subject. It was a trap, however. A man had set a lamp on a trunk and was hiding in the shadows as the officers entered the room. He shot at the officers with a shotgun, killing Officers Edward Miner and James Green.
Rock Island County, Dec. 29, 1918: Sheriff Jake Wiggers arrived at the scene of a hold-up in progress on Coaltown Road east of Prospect Park, Moline. He was shot and killed after being fired on by three thieves. He had been in office for only 29 days.
Davenport, Jan. 25, 1917: Plainclothes Officer Emil Speth and a detective attempted to arrest a man who was wanted for questioning on a swindling case. Speth was alone with the suspect in a room at the former Hotel Hess when the suspect pulled a .38-caliber handgun and shot Speth in the chest. Speth died the next day in the hospital.
