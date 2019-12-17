Position: Defensive back

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

High school: MacArthur

Height: 6-foot2

Weight: 180 pounds

Rivals rating: Three stars

247Sports rating: Three stars

Committed: June 22, 2019

Other power-five offers: Minnesota

Primary recruiter: Seth Wallace

