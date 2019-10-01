"A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984) – Since the sequels of this movie have come out, Freddie Kruger has become a horror icon and what could be considered the Henny Youngman of slasher movies. Before that, in the first movie, he was a malevolent presence that invaded young people’s dreams and worked to drive them almost insane with fear. It is also a movie where the boundaries of what is real and what is imaginary disappear.

