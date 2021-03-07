A YEAR OF COVID-19 in Iowa

The first cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Iowa on March 8. A year later, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of roughly 5,500 Iowans. Nearly 365,000 Iowans have contracted the virus.
In addition to the virus’ deadly impact, businesses have been devastated, workers have faced extended unemployment or dangerous working conditions, schools closed and tried to figure out re-opening safely, and people have lived in a socially distanced world.
At its one-year mark in Iowa, here is a timeline of significant events of COVID-19 here:
March 8: First cases
The first cases are confirmed. Three Johnson County residents were passengers on an Egyptian cruise ship with a breakout.
“I want Iowans to know that I am confident that we are prepared, that we take this situation seriously and we will manage it responsibly,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says at a news conference that Sunday evening.
March 11: Colleges close
The University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa go to online-only instruction for at least two weeks.
March 15: K-12 schools close
K-through-12 schools close for at least a month.
March 17: Businesses close
Reynolds orders the closure of many Iowa businesses, and says social gatherings must be limited to 10 or fewer people. The business closures include restaurants, bars, fitness centers, adult day cares, and casinos.
“These are unprecedented times, and the state of Iowa will do whatever is necessary to address this public health disaster,” Reynolds says. “I have authorized all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials to combat the spread of COVID-19. The actions taken today are necessary to protect the health and safety of all Iowans, and are critical to mitigating the spread of the virus.”
March 23: Reynolds expands her order to salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, and swimming pools. She does not issue a statewide shelter-in-home order, something that other states — including neighboring Illinois — have issued and many medical and public health experts call for.
March 24: First death
The first Iowan to die from COVID-19-related causes is confirmed. It is a 61-80 year old adult from Dubuque County.
“Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time,” Reynolds says.
March 26: Unemployment soars
State unemployment claims soar to nearly 41,000 and the state pays out more than $10.6 million. Accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, education services, and retail trade were the most impacted, according to the state.
April 6: More business closures
Shopping malls, libraries, amusement parks, playgrounds, campgrounds, bowling alleys, and a number of other businesses are added to the governor’s ordered closures.
April 14: Packing-plant outbreaks
The state confirms 86 cases tied to an outbreak at a Tyson food plant in Columbus Junction. The plant closes temporarily to deal with the outbreak. It is one of many outbreaks — at least eight plants across the state experience state-confirmed virus outbreaks, infecting thousands of Iowans.
April 15: Testing expansion
Using federal pandemic assistance funds, the state enters into a $26 million contract with Nomi, a Utah-based private health care company, to provide 540,000 COVID-19 tests over the next five months.
“As Iowa and the nation prepare to reopen, the ability to conduct large-scale assessment and testing is critical to understand how prevalent this disease is and how it’s evolving,” Reynolds says. “The amount of data available will help us start to control the virus while making evidence-based decisions about how to ease the restrictions that have impacted our daily lives, and begin to open up our businesses in a safe and responsible manner.”
The program gets off to a rocky start with initial demand making it hard to get a test, and many Iowans saying they are forced to wait a week or more for results.
April 17: Reynolds closes schools through the end of the school year.
“Believe me, I would like nothing more than to stand before you today and announce that Iowa will be open for school in May,” Reynolds says. “I regret to say Iowa schools will not reopen for this school year.”
April 20: Expert warnings
University of Iowa health researchers project the state could see between 263 and 711 virus-related deaths by June 1. The state confirmed 535 virus-related deaths by June 1.
Those researchers also warn the governor there is “considerable uncertainty” over COVID-19 projections in the state, and that “prevention measures should stay in place.”
April 24: Reopening begins
On a day when the state has its highest numbers yet of virus-related deaths and cases, Reynolds announces she is lifting restrictions on businesses. Hospitals are allowed to resume elective surgeries, and farmers markets are allowed to reopen.
April 27: More reopening
Reynolds declares some businesses can reopen in 77 counties where the virus is not as active, according to state public health data. Restaurants, malls, libraries, race tracks, fitness centers and other retail businesses are able to reopen with social distancing measures in place.
May 6: Grand reopening
Campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, and tanning facilities are permitted to reopen.
May 13: Virus related deaths hit a high
Reynolds declares restaurants, malls, fitness centers, and other retail establishments may reopen. The order leaves bars, movie theaters, casinos, and amusement parks among the few businesses still required to be closed.
On the day of this announcement, the seven-day average of new reported virus-related deaths in Iowa is at its highest point yet (12.4) of the pandemic.
Reynolds says she is comfortable allowing most businesses to open because the state’s health care system has been able to handle the pandemic without becoming overwhelmed, and because virus activity is trending downward in many areas of the state, according to the administration’s data.
May 20: Reopening continues
Reynolds announces the last major wave of reopening: Movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, and museums are cleared to reopen. She also announces bars can reopen in roughly another week, on May 28.
May 26: 'Road to recovery'
Reynolds adds casinos and race tracks, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues to the list of businesses that are allowed to reopen. Only performance theaters, adult daycare facilities, and indoor playgrounds remain closed.
“Iowa is on the road to recovery,” Reynolds says. “For our state, recovery means striking a balance between getting life and business back to normal while continuing to manage the virus activity. Our recovery is contingent on our ability to protect the life and livelihood of Iowans. We can’t prioritize one over the other; we must prioritize both to move forward.”
June 10: Nothing on a stick
The annual Iowa State Fair is canceled. It is the Fair’s first cancellation since World War II.
July 30: School requirements
Reynolds and the state education department publish education requirements for the coming 2020-2021 school year. Any school district that wants to go entirely online must be in counties with 15% positivity rates and must get clearance from the state.
Many educators, including the state’s largest public teacher union, express frustration. Some districts had planned on starting the school year with 100% online instruction.
“Education is fundamental to the well-being of our children and our teachers are essential to ensuring that our school kids return to learn rather than mark time and lose ground,” Reynolds says. “And I know that together we can do this safely and responsibly.”
Eventually, the union and the Iowa City school district sue the state over the order. It creates a showdown between some large school districts and the state that eventually leads to a new state law passed early in the 2021 legislative session.
August 27: Closing time
With new cases spiking — driven by young Iowans, specifically college students who have returned to campus for the fall semester — Reynolds orders bars and night clubs closed in six counties, including those that house the state’s largest three universities.
They are the first public health orders that re-impose restrictions on businesses since Reynolds began loosening those restrictions in late April.
The surge gives Iowa the most new cases per population in the country, almost triple the national average, and the state’s rate of positive tests is fifth-highest in the country, according to a White House task force report.
October 1: Surge begins
It is difficult to pinpoint the exact date, but around this time, the worst surge of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Iowa began. The deadly surge would last roughly three months, with the virus cutting a disastrous swath through the state at rates not seen before or since.
October 14: Campaign ramps up
Republican then-President Donald Trump held a campaign rally outside at the Des Moines airport. Few people wear face masks at the event. Then-Vice President Mike Pence held a similar rally at the airport roughly two weeks later. Democratic then-candidate Joe Biden held his lone campaign event in Iowa outside at the Iowa State Fairgrounds at the end of the month, just four days before Election Day. Biden’s event was held drive-in style, with attendees mostly remaining in their vehicles.
November 3: Successful election
With numerous public health mitigation strategies in place, Iowa conducts what must be considered by all accounts a successful election. With state and county elections officials, candidates’ campaigns and political organizations placing a special emphasis on early voting in order to reduce crowding at polling locations on Election Day, new state records are set for most total votes (1.7 million) and most early votes (1 million).
November 16: Face mask requirement
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to skyrocket throughout the state, Reynolds issues a partial public face mask requirement --- a mitigation step she had resisted despite pleas from medical and public health professionals throughout the first nine months of the pandemic. She announces the order in what is believed to be the first-ever address from an Iowa governor televised live during the evening.
“Right now, the pandemic in Iowa is worse than it has ever been,” Reynolds said during her address. “That’s why I’m talking directly to you tonight, to ask for your help, not just as your governor, but as a daughter, as a mother, as a grandmother.”
The new order required people to wear face coverings while in public and around other people for at least 15 minutes. It also limited all public gatherings to no more than 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors, and required restaurants and bars to close at 10 p.m.
November 19: Deadliest day
Just a week before Thanksgiving, on Thursday, November 19, 75 Iowans died of COVID-related causes. It was the deadliest day of the pandemic in the state thus far, according to state data. Another 64 Iowans died on Thanksgiving, the third-deadliest day of the pandemic.
The surge was remarkable: over the course of two to three months, the running averages of daily deaths exploded by a factor of 10, from just over 6 per day in late September to more than 60 per day in early December.
New cases increased eight-fold, and hospitalizations more than quintupled.
The other peaks in the most devastating surge of the pandemic thus far: the two-week average for daily new cases peaked at more than 4,500 on November 16, and the next day saw the most single-day COVID hospitalizations at 1,527. Exactly two weeks later, the two-week average for daily new deaths peaked at just more than 60 on December 1, according to state data.
December 1: Downward trend begins
Again, the exact date is difficult to pin down because it varies across myriad data. But roughly in late November and early December, the running averages of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Iowa all began falling from their tragic peaks. Those trends have continued through today.
As of late February, Iowa’s COVID cases and hospitalizations had fallen below pre-surge levels and were on a continued downward trend.
December 14: First vaccine doses given
At roughly 9:30 a.m. on Monday, December 14, David Conway, an emergency room nurse at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot administered in Iowa.
For its initial vaccine doses, the state --- with federal guidance --- prioritized hospital workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities like nursing homes.
The vaccine rollout in Iowa has been something of a roller coaster in its early weeks. The state had been receiving fewer doses per population than other states, which contributed to its consistent ranking as one of the slowest states to vaccinate residents. The numbers have improved as the rollout has continued, but demand continues to outweigh the supply coming from the vaccines producers, Moderna and Pfizer, via the federal government.
January 29: In-person school requirement
Reynolds signs into law a requirement that all K-12 schools must offer to all students the option of 100% in-person learning. Reynolds signaled weeks earlier that she planned to push the proposal when state lawmakers returned for the 2021 legislative session.
Before the new law, schools had been allowed to create hybrid instruction models that featured half in-person learning and half online instruction.
February 5: Face mask mandate lifted
Roughly three months after it was implemented, the state’s partial face mask requirement is lifted by Reynolds. With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths all falling, Reynolds also lifts the remaining restrictions on businesses and public gatherings.
It is later revealed that Reynolds did not consult her state public health department when making the decision.
March 8: One year later
In a parallel pair of positive trends, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered throughout Iowa continues to increase while the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state continue to decrease.