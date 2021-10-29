1st woman enlisted infantry soldier in National Guard
AMES, Iowa — An Ankeny resident and Iowa State University student has become the first woman enlisted infantry soldier in the Iowa National Guard.
Pfc. Taylor Patterson returned from basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia last month and is with Company C, 168th Infantry, the Guard said. There are approximately 9,000 service members in the Iowa National Guard.
It’s been five years since the U.S. Army opened combat arms positions to women. An infantry soldier must complete a 22-week training stint, where they learn skills ranging from squad tactics to close-quarter combat training.
Patterson says she succeeded in the training with the help of her drill sergeants and support from her family.
“There obviously was a lot of guys who didn’t think the females were able to do that, but I am like, I am proving it to you,” Patterson said.
Patterson is currently studying animal science at Iowa State University in Ames.
Mayor resigns days before unopposed election
PEOSTA, Iowa — The mayor of Peosta in eastern Iowa has resigned just days ahead of an election is which he is the only candidate on the ballot.
Mayor Jim Merten submitted a resignation letter to city officials on Tuesday, citing “recent and unexpected changes in my life” that would keep him from serving, the Telegraph Herald reported. He did not go into further detail.
Merten will appear on the ballot Tuesday for another four-year term and was running unopposed.
Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem John Kraft will temporarily step into the mayoral role until there is a permanent solution.
Merten was first elected last year a special election in January 2020.
Peosta is about 65 miles north of Davenport.
-- ASSOCIATED PRESS