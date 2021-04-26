Trial set for 2 inmates accused of killing nurse, officer
ANAMOSA, Iowa — Trial has been set for two prison inmates accused of using a hammer to kill a prison nurse and correctional officer during an escape attempt last month from the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard Jr. are scheduled to go on trial June 22 in Jones County for the March 23 deaths of nurse Lorena Schulte and correctional officer Robert McFarland, station WHO-TV reported.
Both men pleaded not guilty earlier this month to two counts each of first-degree murder and other charges. Investigators have said the pair used hammers to beat Schulte, 50, and McFarland, 46, to death and to seriously injure an inmate who tried to stop the attack. The inmates also are accused of briefly holding another female employee as a hostage.
Authorities have said Dutcher had a long history of disruptive behavior and threats and violence toward prison staff that resulted in discipline, while Woodard had only one blemish on his record: a 2018 assault of another inmate.
Both men are being held in the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison ahead of the trial.
2 Iowa men sentenced to prison for robbery, deadly shootout
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two Iowa men convicted for their roles in a violent 2018 home-invasion robbery followed by a shootout with police have been sentenced to decades in prison.
Michael Bibby, 35, was sentenced last week to up to 60 years in prison, the Ottumwa Courier reported. Bibby was convicted earlier this month of trying to kill former police chief Tom McAndrew, as well as assault, robbery, burglary and willful injury causing serious injury.
An accomplice, 26-year-old Dalton Cook, was also sentenced last week to 35 years in prison for robbery, burglary and willful injury.
Authorities said Bibby and Cook, both of Ottumwa, were among three men who broke into an Ottumwa home on Aug. 3, 2018, and shot and seriously injured a man in front of the home. The three fled and were later intercepted by Ottumwa police officers near Liberty Elementary School, where the shootout occurred.
One of the men, David Roy White, of Fairfield, was fatally shot by police, authorities said. Bibby also was shot, but survived. Police later arrested Cook following a manhunt. No officers were injured in the shootout.
Girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning at hog plant
ALGONA, Iowa — A 17-year-old girl who died after helping to clean a hog confinement building in Kossuth County was overcome by carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Thursday.
Victoria Marie Parra-Lerdo was found unconscious Monday night in the building in rural Swea City. She was taken to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, where she was pronounced dead, the Kossuth County Sheriff's office said.
Autopsy results from the Iowa Medical Examiners Office said Parra-Lerdo’s death was accidental.
A power washer was being operated in the building's hallway near where Parra-Lerdo was working, and inadequate ventilation caused her to be overcome by the fumes, authorities said.
Property tax records show the deed holder of the facility is Cottonwood Investment Company, and it is managed by Christensen Farms of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, The Mason City Globe-Gazette reported.
Parra-Lerdo was not employed Christensen Farms. Her mother owns the company that was cleaning the facility.
