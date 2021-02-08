About Dr. Amy Novak

• Novak is the current president of the North American Association of United Methodist Schools, Colleges, and Universities. She also has served as the president of the South Dakota Foundation of Private Colleges; as the presidential representative to the NAIA council of presidents from the Great Plains Athletic Conference; and on the executive council of presidents for the NAIA.

• Novak earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame; a master’s degree in economics from Wright State University; and a doctoral degree in interdisciplinary leadership from Creighton University.

• She was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on April 20, 1971, and graduated from high school in Mitchell, where DWU is located.

• Novak and her husband, Ken, are parents to eight children.

• Ken Novak served in the Air Force from 1990 through 2003, when he was medically retired with the rank of major. In the military, he served as a speech writer for the four-star general overseeing Air Force Operations in Europe and Turkey, and as a faculty member in the English department at the Air Force Academy, where he was named Teacher of the Year.

• Ken Novak earned a Doctor of English degree from the University of Ottawa in Ottawa, Canada; a Master of English degree from the University of Dayton; and a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Notre Dame.

