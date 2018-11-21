112118-shafer-aerick

January 31, 1990- November 9, 2018

MUSCATINE — AeRick enjoyed traveling to new places and trying different foods. He also enjoyed watching and attending sporting events for the Chicago Bulls, New England Patriots, and Chicago Cubs. He loved spending time with his family and friends. AeRick will forever be remembered for his friendliness and adventuress personality. He was always there for everyone he knew and loved.

AeRick leaves behind his two daughters, Adalynn and Olivia; his wife,  Tabbytha; his mom and dad; siblings, Stephanie, Aaron and Brittney; 11 nieces and nephews; his special cousin, Steven; and his grandma, Marie LaRue. Private internment.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments