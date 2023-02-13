WAPELLO — The Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency (LRSWA) is facing a set of issue ranging from poor attendance at board meetings to a potential closing of its transfer station in Wapello, members of the LRSWA board learned during its rescheduled quarterly meeting on Tuesday.

The attendance issue showed up immediately at the 5:30 p.m. scheduled start of the board meeting, as board chair Brad Quigley was only able to greet Jerry Kirk, Letts representative; Jeff Vonnahme, Columbus Junction; Executive Secretary/Transfer Station Manager Joellen Schantz and a news reporter.

Quigley announced a four-member quorum was not present, which had also been the case two weeks earlier when the LRSWA’s meeting was originally scheduled. When that happened at the earlier meeting, at which different directors had attended, Quigley suggested the board set a new meeting night, which ended up being Tuesday’s meeting.

This time, Quigley tried a new tactic and began calling members, eventually reaching Grandview representative Kathryn Crumly, who was able to electronically attend the rest of the meeting. Rural representative Mary Boysen, arrived about 10 minutes after the meeting got started.

Later in the meeting, Quigley, Vonnahme and other members indicated they would contact members who had not been attending meetings to learn why they have stopped.

The quorum issue was critical at Tuesday’s meeting because formal action was needed on the agency’s proposed Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget, to approve new officers and to consider other issues.

The same slate of officers, which included Quigley as the chair; Vonnahme, vice-chair; and Schantz as secretary/treasurer, was reappointed.

The directors also approved the Mediapolis Savings Bank and BANK as official depositories, with a maximum deposit of $250,000 for MSB and $150,000 for BANK.

The proposed budget, which included 10% salary increases to match what the supervisors recently approved for most Louisa County employees, was reviewed and approved.

It included $558,150 in expenses, with a forecast of $511,700 in revenue. That compared to a current budget with $570,300 in expenses and $512,200 in anticipated revenue.

Laura Semken, naturalist for the Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB), presented an update of waste reduction/recycling efforts the LCCB had provided through a $1,500 annual contract with the LRSWA.

During that discussion, Schantz reminded the directors that disposal of tires was continuing to be a problem. She said only two tire recyclers were collecting tires and new restrictions had been added.

No tractor or other large tires were being accepted, rims had to be removed and the tires needed to be free of mud or other debris.

When the discussion returned to the LCCB activities, its contract with the LRSWA was renewed for FY 24 at the same rate.

Schantz then described several concerns with buildings and grounds, including a damaged concrete wall in the main collection building, window replacements and a guardrail issue.

In final action, she also provided an update to efforts to meet an Iowa Department of Natural Resources amendment to its current permit. The amendment requires the LRSWA to “fully implement containerized storage of recycling materials and modify cleaning protocols and material storage time frames” at its transfer station no later than July 1, 2023.

The requirement stems from a determination the transfer station is within a 100-year floodplain of Otter Creek, according to new floodplain mapping.

Officials said the agency was planning to raise an area on the transfer station grounds and place removable containers on that site. However, containers still need to be located and more dirt would be needed, making it uncertain if the agency could meet the deadline.

In a worse-case scenario, Quigley said the transfer station could be forced to close, but he was hopeful that could be avoided.