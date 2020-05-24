EWOLDT: Everything on the farm is growing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sunday was the kind of day that you can almost hear the corn growing. It’s hot and humid, and we just had a good half inch of rain. It sure is good to see the sunshine, though. I have had enough of those grey days that just seem to drag on forever.

Everything on the farm is growing — the lawn, the weeds, the corn and soybeans, the boys…. I think the boys have mowed our lawn twice in the last week. It seems to grow so fast at this time of year. But, it looks green and lovely, and the boys do such a nice job of keeping our whole four acres of lawn mowed and trimmed. Unfortunately, the rain has prevented me from getting at the weeds in my gardens, so they are also growing like crazy and I cannot control them. Hopefully it will dry out a little soon so I can get to them.

Our corn plants are now about 3-4 inches tall, and look nice and green and healthy. The soybean plants are a little smaller, but they tend to be anyway because of the way they grow. It looks like we had only a little damage from that cold snap, which is a huge relief. While you may be able to cover your garden plants to protect them from the frost, we cannot cover a thousand acres of crops. We take what we get in those situations, just like we take what we get from the rest of the season’s weather.